Bindi Irwin has posted an emotional tribute to her late father Steve Irwin on social media. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the delightful father-daughter moment, with one fan writing: “Thank YOU for sharing him with us!!”

Another person stated: “He’d be so proud of you! He was such an incredible man and continues to inspire humans about wildlife conservation worldwide.”

A third person added: “I’ll never forget as a little girl I used to rush downstairs everytime I heard your dad on TV! Much love and respect to your whole family you guys are amazing.”

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist shared an adorable throwback pic of herself and Steve posing for a happy snap together. Instagram

Bindi’s touching tribute comes after she and Chandler revealed their wedding plans may be on hold in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the sad news, the happy couple couldn’t help but look on the bright side of things by being thankful for their little family.

“Our little family,” Chandler, 23, recently posted on Instagram alongside of a photo of himself and Bindi, 21, cuddling up to their adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy.

“Our little family,” Chandler, 23, recently posted on Instagram alongside of a photo of himself and Bindi, 21, cuddling up to their adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy. Instagram

At the beginning of the year, the engaged couple also revealed they’ve named their fur baby ‘Piggy’.

“Our family is growing! Chandler and I are so happy to introduce you to our sweetheart Piggy,” Bindi posted on social media in January.

And while the pair are clearly besotted with their little fur baby, some fans have even speculated whether it is a practice run for a real bub?