Bindi (pictured) and Robert Irwin are seemingly following in their father’s footsteps. Instagram

“Most of [the Irwins’] income comes from tourism and they’re not afraid to get up and personal with even the most dangerous wildlife to raise the wow factor,” the source told the American publication.

The insider went on to claim that there is a feeling the Irwin clan are placing their safety on the line just so they can increase ticket sales through money-making attractions.

“They want to keep pushing the envelope to pump more money into the operation, but at what cost? Even Chandler’s getting in on the stunts with Bindi,” the source alleged.

Robert (pictured) recently had a close encounter with a croc. Instagram

While Bindi has previously posed with dangerous animals, younger brother Robert made headlines recently, when his close encounter with a croc ended up being a little too close.

At the time, the 17-year-old posted a video to his Instagram showing the alarming moment when a crocodile got a little too close for comfort while he was attempting to feed it.

In the shock footage, Rob lured the croc to the water’s edge with some food. Upon seeing its snack, the hungry reptile leapt out of the water and right into the teen's path, forcing him to recoil.

Seemingly unfazed, Rob captioned the video, “Bluey the croc putting on a big strike! There’s nothing quite like getting to experience the power of these modern-day dinosaurs, it’s such a privilege.”

Robert (pictured) shared a video to his Instagram, which shows the alarming moment when a crocodile got a little too close for comfort. Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the near-miss, with actress Emma Perry particularly alarmed at what she witnessed.

“Wow, amazing,” the animal-loving actress wrote under the footage. “Not gonna lie, my heart skipped a beat there!”

While Rob and the entire Irwin clan are used to dangerous encounters, the family’s former patriarch, the late Steve Irwin, died from a shocking accident involving a stingray.

“Steve was famous for his outrageous stunts and had no fear even when staring down the jaws of a huge crocodile, so you know where Bindi and Robert get,” the source told Globe.