Bindi Irwin has shared a heartwarming secret about her last-minute wedding, which took place ahead of new restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram

“Our sweet girl is glad we saved a few for us to enjoy as well. I hope your day is as bright as these blooms.”

Bindi previously revealed that her bridal flowers had been chosen with the help of brother Robert and beau Chandler.

Taking to Instagram in early March, Bindi shared a snap of the blooms, writing: “Robert and Chandler kindly helped me choose the flowers for my bridal bouquet.

“They’ve been very supportive with all things wedding planning,” she added.

Taking to Instagram, Bindi revealed that none of her wedding flowers went to waste, with most of them being gifted to the staff at Australia Zoo. Instagram

Bindi and her long-time beau Chandler, 23, tied the knot last week, just hours before new restrictions for wedding gatherings were enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following her last-minute nuptials, the wildlife warrior announced on social media she was selling wedding candles to help raise money to maintain Australia Zoo during its closure.

“Chandler and I are thrilled to be sharing our wedding candles with you,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“These funds are going to help @AustraliaZoo care for the 1,200 beautiful animals that call our gardens home.

“During these challenging times, we have no guests at Australia Zoo, so your online shopping support is making a huge difference.

“On behalf of all of our animals, from giraffes to koalas, thank you for being Wildlife Warriors,” she concluded.