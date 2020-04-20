Bindi Irwin has opened up about the heartbreak of not having her father present at her recent wedding to Chandler Powell. Instagram/Bindi Irwin

“I had the closet relationship with my dad. He was always my best friend. And we did everything together.”

The wildlife conservationist went on to say that she always knew her wedding day was going to be somewhat challenging given the fact that her father couldn’t be present.

“Since we lost dad, it was always something that was in the back of [my] head… those important milestones you have to live through without the person you love so much is incredibly challenging,” Bindi said.

“But what's the one thing dad would have wanted?... He would have wanted me to be happy, for this to be the most joyful time in my life.

“And that's how I am really trying to approach this. His spirit lives on in everything we do, and I think he'd be really excited,” she added.

With the wedding day special only airing in US so far, Aussie fans recently took to social media to share in their disappointment at not being able to watch the nuptials.

Chandler later took to Instagram to reveal the future air dates for their Animal Planet special, which revealed Australia will be last to witness the nuptials.

Speaking candidly on the latest episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which aired in the US over the weekend, Bindi described how her wedding day joy was bittersweet. Instagram/Bindi Irwin

“Crikey! Thank you to our USA friends for tuning in to our wedding special on Animal Planet,' Chandler began.

“Here are more dates that Animal Planet will be showing it around the world. We will share more air dates as we find out! USA: NOW, Australia: July 18, UK & Ireland: May 3, Taiwan: 23 May, South Korea: July 3.

“Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Mongolia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam: May 18,” he added.

Bindi and Chandler, 23, tied the knot in March, just hours before strict restrictions for wedding gatherings were enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.