The 21-year-old referenced her dad Steve Irwin who was killed in 2006 by a stingray at Batt Reef near Port Douglas, while shooting the documentary Ocean's Deadliest.

“My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations,” the Australia Zoo conservationist said.

“One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home!

“They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it.”

Bindi has revealed her wedding vows on Instagram. Instagram

The pair wed on March 25 in a very intimate ceremony thanks to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

With just a small number of witnesses by their side, the Wildlife Warrior and Chandler Powell are now “blissfully happy” as newlyweds and can’t wait to celebrate with friends and family at a later date.

Bindi went on to promise Powell that she would stick by him “through every twist and turn the world brings our way”.

She also said she would help him be his “strength and light” and to say ‘I love you’ before bed each night “no matter what our day has brought”.

Bindi Irwin's stunning wedding ring. Instagram

“Chandler, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by ‪6pm‬. You validate what unconditional love really means,” she said.

“You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You’ve made me smile every day since I first met you. That’s amazing and so are you.”

The pair wed on March 25. Instagram

Irwin concluded the vows with a reference to the TV show, Parks and Recreation.

“My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation – to quote our favourite show: ‘I love you and I like you’.”