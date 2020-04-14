The Irwin family have a special place in their hearts for Russell Crowe – and it seems COVID-19 has sadly torn them all apart. Instagram

Alongside her caption, Bindi revealed the touching wedding present Russell gave her and Chandler after their rushed nuptials.

Russell presented the couple with a Port Jackson fig tree, known as the Rusty fig, to commemorate their union.

Attached to the tree was a card with a message from the Gladiator star, which read: “Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from Russell Crowe and family.”

In a heartfelt message to pay tribute to the 56-year-old actor on his birthday, newlywed Bindi, 21, shared just how much Russell means to her and the rest of her clan. Getty

It's not the first time Russell has showered Bindi in gifts.

Back in 2019, on Bindi's 21st birthday, he reportedly gave her a $25,000 Rolex.

She received the expensive watch the same day Chandler proposed. Lucky girl!

Bindi recently opened up about her last-minute wedding to her sweetheart Chandler Powell, which took place just hours before gathering restrictions fell into place.

It was supposed to be a wedding with 200 guests but with the new COVID-19 restrictions in place, there were just three people present.

Her mum Terri, her brother Bob and her father’s best friend Wes Mannon were the only attendees at the impromptu reception.

“It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one,” Bindi told People.

