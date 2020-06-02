Bindi is an Irwin "through and through." Instagram

Bindi also spoke about how she and Chandler honoured Steve's memory at the wedding.

The couple previously revealed that there was a photo of the late Crocodile Hunter and that they lit a candle in his memory but Bindi remarked how much she loved the photo they had on display of Steve and his dog, Sue.

"My middle name Sue, I was named after the family dog. Suey will always hold a special place in my heart and growing up she was one of the very first animals I loved. She was there from the moment I was born," Bindi explained.

"Sadly Suey and dad both passed away, but I love that photograph because it symbolises everyone who could not be there with us on that day and it's just beautiful and it's such a perfect moment. Just dad, our dog Suey. They always shared a cup of tea together in the morning," Bindi added

The couple kept Steve's memory alive at their wedding. Instagram

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Bindi and Chandler are keeping things local for their honeymoon and are staying put at Australia Zoo.

In fact, Bindi's younger brother Robert shared a snap of himself "third-wheeling" the couple on his Instagram account.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one fan writing: “That must be fun and awkward.”

Another person stated: “Super cute!! At least they get to honeymoon at a Zoo!! That must be pretty cool!!”

A third person added: “Haha!! This is the ONLY time that would be acceptable!!”

Chandler and Bindi's honeymoon was crashed by Robert! Instagram

The newlyweds' relationship mirrors that of Steve and Terri Irwin, and Bindi loves that she and her husband met almost identically to the way her parents did - at Australia Zoo.

"Mum and dad got a picture together when they first met…Looking at the photo of me and Chandler, it's quite similar. And then all the way into our honeymoon. It was spent with film crew in the middle of a crazy pandemic," she said.

"Mum and dad's honeymoon was spent catching crocs with an entire film crew. So, you know, we tried to set the bar even higher with our zoo being temporarily closed," Bindi added.