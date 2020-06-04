Bindi Irwin, has shown her support for the black community in the wake of the George Floyd protests with a series of special Instagram posts. Instagram

Bindi reposted a caption written by another, Titus O'Neil, which read: "Our Truths need to be addressed, Your Truths need to be Addressed and once you hear our truths and work towards changing them, It is THEN THAT "WE" can change the World. When "Me" becomes "WE" Amazing things can and Will happen."

Then on Tuesday, Bindi shared a black tile like millions of people across the world in an effort to silence their own content in order to amplify black voices.

She simply included the hashtag, "#blackouttuesday".

On Thursday morning, Bindi posted another message of support for an incredible initiative called The Black Mambas.

The initiative is the first all women anti-poaching project in South Africa and is clearly something that struck a chord with the young conservationist.

"ROLE MODELS: Follow @theblackmambas to learn about the incredible work they are doing in South Africa as the first all women anti-poaching initiative," Bindi shared.

"They are true Wildlife Warriors on a mission to change the world."

She included a link to their website for people wanting to donate.

Bindi's followers then showed their own admiration and support for the cause, with more than 70,000 likes within an hour of posting and hundreds of comments.

"Beautiful women with so much power and love. True wildlife warriors," one fan wrote.

"This is the coolest thing I've seen in a while. GIRL POWER," another person commented.

One fan simply stated: "Incredible...you're all so incredible!"

The post comes in line with a number of celebrities who have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has swept the globe and become more prevalent than ever, in the wake of George Floyd's murder in the United States.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.