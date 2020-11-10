“Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don’t think I’ll ever be able go back," Bindi Irwin shared on Instagram on Monday. Instagram

Dressed in her signature khaki shirt and maternity jeans, the pregnant Australia Zoo star revealed she is loving her latest maternity outfit.

“Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don’t think I’ll ever be able go back. Any other mamas out there that can relate?” she captioned the photo.

Judging by the deluge of comments, it’s something many mothers can relate to.

“I still wear my maternity pants and I haven’t been pregnant since 2016,” joked one follower, while another added: “My kids are 9 and 3 and I still on occasion wear some of my old ones.”

The sentiment was echoed by yet another fan, who summed it by penning, “Maternity pants and leggings for life.”

Bindi and Chandler announced in August that they were expecting their first child together. Instagram

Bindi and her wakeboarder beau Chandler first announced she was pregnant back in August, while Bindi was still in her first trimester.

It has been a big year for the couple, with the pair tying the knot at Australia Zoo back in March, just hours before wedding restrictions came into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Among the limited guests were Bindi’s mother Terri and brother Robert, who walked her down the aisle.

Bindi previously revealed she "started crying tears of pure joy" when she found out she was pregnant. Instagram

Earlier this year, Bindi spoke candidly about the moment she discovered she was expecting after taking a pregnancy test at home.

“Reflecting on when we found out that we are going to be parents. ❤️ Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug.

“This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”