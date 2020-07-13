Bindi has revealed that her honeymoon at the family Zoo didn’t turn out as planned. Instagram

"It's not the most romantic honeymoon in history, but it's our honeymoon," Bindi says, referring to her and Chandler having to spend their time together picking up animal poo.

Harsh lockdown restrictions meant that the zoo was running with a skeleton staff, which forced the newlyweds to roll up their sleeves, don some boots and start cleaning up after 1,200 animals.

“This is probably the busiest honeymoon in history, along with the weirdest honeymoon ever,” Chandler, 23, added.

Bindi Irwin and her beau Chandler Powell recently spent their honeymoon at Australia Zoo, after tying the knot just hours before strict lockdown restrictions were enforced in late March. Instagram

After the pair try their hand at preparing meals for the animals, Chandler later surprises his wife with a romantic picnic on a grassy field, which overlooks rhinos grazing.

He confesses that he wanted to "do something more honeymoon-ish and less poo-scooping".

“You have been working so hard on what was supposed to be our honeymoon, so I would say you’ve earned a little honeymoon break 10 times over," Chandler tells Bindi, who fights back tears.

In a scene from the Animal Planet special Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, the 21-year-old confessed that her and Chandler’s honeymoon was a bit “weird” to say the least. Instagram

“Oh, can you believe we were going to get married here?” Bindi asks her beau, as they sit down and look out at the sprawling field.

After popping a bottle of bubbly and toasting to their rather unusual nuptials, Bindi later says: "It’s so nice to get a moment like this to revel in being married.

"I don’t think we’ve gotten a chance to stop and think about it. I just want to mentally capture this moment and hold onto it when the world continues to turn upside down," she added.