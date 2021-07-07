Chandler has been updating fans on Bindi and Grace to his social media. Instagram

In the video, Grace can be heard, and seen, adorably giggling along as Bindi sings to her.

Chandler uploaded the video as Bindi is currently on a month-long break from social media at the moment, and has been sharing updates on the mum and daughter duo on his Instagram account.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey," he wrote alongside a photo of Bindi holding Grace as she met some of the animals at the zoo.

"Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama," Chandler added.

The post comes after Bindi's brother Robert Irwin also took to his own Instagram to share some cute photos of him and his beloved niece.

"Uncle life is just the best," he captioned the post.

"Look at Grace’s little smile!!!!"

The two both sport matching grins, with Robert having previously revealed just how excited he is to be an uncle for the first time.

Robert shared this adorable photo of him and Grace grinning widely. Instagram

"Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!! I can’t wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!" Robert wrote in another post with Grace.

"I feel so honoured that I’ll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!" he said.