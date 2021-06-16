Bindi has been busy bonding with little Grace. Instagram

In the photo that Bindi shared, Grace is snuggled up in a blanket with the words 'Baby Powell' stitched on, as she lays in a stroller while walking with her mum.

It comes after Bindi's husband Chandler Powell posted a photo of Grace while on another walk, where he revealed their daughter's adorable little talent.

"Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She’s already a legend at spotting wildlife," he said.

"Our sweet girl snuggly and adventuring through Australia Zoo." Instagram

Chandler also took a moment to surprise Bindi with a heartfelt gift to show his love and appreciation for his wife as she takes on motherhood.

"My sweetheart husband surprised me with the most beautiful sunflowers today just because. I love my family," Bindi shared, along with a photo of the flowers and a close up of a note that Chandler wrote for her.

"A little bit of sunshine to thank you for being the most amazing and kind mumma in the world. We are so lucky and grateful that you're always there to take care of us no matter what," the note read.

The note was signed off with "we love you" by Grace, their pet dog Piggy, and of course, Chandler.

Grace is already taking a liking to the wildlife around her. Instagram

The pair have been constantly sharing adorable photos of their little family, with Bindi even noting the striking resemblance that she and Grace.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue," she wrote, posting a side-by-side photo comparison of Grace in a towel after having a bath, and of her around the same age and same pose.

"Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony.