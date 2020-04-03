Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bindi Irwin married her sweetheart Chandler Powell just hours before the wedding restrictions fell into place. Instagram

“It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one,” Bindi told People.

“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,’” Bindi reportedly told the American publication.

The wildlife warrior went on to say that, despite being sudden and “not by the book”, her and Chandler’s day was still perfect, nonetheless.

As an added bonus, Bindi’s late father Steve was also honoured in the best way possible at the ceremony, which made the day even more special.

Bindi revealed that she and Chandler positioned an enlarged photograph of Steve and his dog Sui next to her mum and brother, which represented his presence at her intimate nuptials.

“So mum and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness,” she said.

Bindi’s candid revelation comes after she recently gushed over her now-husband Chandler Powell in an adorable wedding video, which she shared on social media.

In the clip, shared on Discovery.com and the Animal Planet Instagram, Bindi gushes about her new husband, saying it's “incredible” she gets to call him that.

"Oh my goodness, can you believe it, you're my husband, we're married," Bindi says in the video, before defending their decision to go ahead with their impromptu nuptials.