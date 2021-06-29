Bindi and her family revealed a new sanctuary at the zoo in Grace's name. Instagram

“Grace’s Bird Garden is officially open at #australiazoo," the caption read.

"This is such a beautiful, tranquil walk-through bird habitat, you are guaranteed to feel the zen.

Grace certainly is! With nearly 180 birds to share your day, you’ll experience different birds every time you visit!” the post was signed off by Terri.

The sanctuary, called Grace’s Bird Garden, has now opened its doors at the zoo, and will showcase many different types of birds.

It comes after Bindi announced she would be taking a break from social media, after she took to Facebook to write a lengthy message about her relationship with her estranged grandfather, Bob Irwin.

In the since deleted response, Bindi said her grandfather has "shown no interest in spending time with me or my family", that he has ignored her, and that he has never said "a single kind word to me personally".

"It breaks my heart. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain," Bindi added.

Bindi recently announced she was taking a break from social media and the public eye. Instagram

Shortly after making the claims, Bindi took to Instagram to announce that she would be stepping back from her public profile.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she said.

She went on to explain that needed some time to "focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)".