Something to tell us? Bindi Irwin shared this cryptic post. Instagram

“And without you even realising it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Best friends come along. And the stronger wiser you is sitting back in the mirror.

“No matter how bad it gets, better days are always waiting, hoping you’ll make it there to accept the smiles and joy that they’re offering,” the post read.

Bindi and Chandler's last-minute wedding was brought forward in March, after new laws were announced restricting the number of attendees due to the coronavirus crisis.

Bindi wed her longtime beau Chandler Powell in March. Instagram

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin previously opened up on social media about being forced to change her wedding plans.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Bindi wrote.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.

"We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," she wrote.

"Love wins!" Bindi often gushes about Chandler on her Instagram. Instagram

"Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history," Bindi added before revealing more details from the big day.

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory. We shared tears and smiles and love."

"Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"