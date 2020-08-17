Bindi Irwin (pictured right with hubby Chandler) was shocked to find out she was pregnant a few months after her rushed March wedding. Instagram

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice.”

Sources tell New Idea that mum Terri and brother Robert have been “all aflutter” since Bindi and Chandler, 23, revealed their big news.

“Robert’s telling everyone he hopes he has a nephew, whereas quietly Terri would love a granddaughter,” says a family insider.

But, says the source, “What Bindi’s not telling many people yet is that she feels like it could even be twins, so perhaps each of them will get their wish!

“Bindi is thrilled but tired. She’s finding it difficult having her energy sapped and isn’t her usual bubbly self,” they add. “Chandler, Robert and Terri are waiting on her hand and foot, and Chandler is a doting dad already. He brings her cups of tea to soothe her tummy.”

Chandler's older brother Cameron and his wife Kristin are also expecting – and due around the same time.

In extra special news for the family, New Idea can also reveal that Chandler’s older brother Cameron and his wife Kristin are also expecting – and due around the same time.

“Chandler’s parents [Chris and Shannan] are already calling the babies the Powell twins, so it’ll be double the joy one way or another!” says a source.

“Chandler and Cameron are the mirror image of each other, so Chris and Shannan are hoping history will repeat. It is a time tinged with sadness for them as they can’t travel to Australia to be with Bindi and Chandler, but they’ve promised to keep them posted with pictures and videos every step of the pregnancy.”

The happy news also has Terri feeling sentimental.

She shared: “Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know he would be so proud.”

Mum Terri and brother Robert have been "all aflutter" since Bindi and Chandler, 23, revealed their big news.

Needless to say, the late Crocodile Hunter is also on Bindi’s mind. “She is taking a lot of time out right now to rest up, so she has a lot of time to think about how this new chapter should honour her dad,” our source explains.

“She’s a real planner and is thinking of baby names already. Of course, she likes ‘Steve Christopher’ – after both her and Chandler’s parents – if it’s a boy, and ‘Stevie Sue’ if it’s a girl. Sue is her own middle name, and Sui was the name of her dad’s beloved dog.

“Bindi is the first to admit she’s a little nervous and there’s a lot to do before baby arrives, but with her family by her side, she knows it will be OK,” our source tells. “She’s already fantasising about bringing her child – or children – on croc trips as soon as they’re old enough, just like Steve did with her!”

