Bindi Irwin (right) and husband Chandler Powell (left) have delighted fans with the news they are expecting a baby girl. Getty

“Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year,” she added.

Hubby Chandler responded to the post, writing: “I love you and our daughter more than anything,” before he shared the photo to his own Instagram account.

“Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be,” he captioned.

The newlyweds shared a sweet photo of themselves holding an updated sonogram, along with a message revealing the gender. Instagram

Bindi’s younger brother Robert wasted no time commenting on the post, with the 16-year-old writing: “I can’t wait to meet my niece!”

The newlyweds first revealed they were expecting back in August when they shared an Instagram message, which read: “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” the couple wrote.

Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) only recently shared another sonogram snap, which revealed four sweet photos of their unborn child. Instagram

Bindi went on to say that she was announcing the little bundle of joy was on the way because she couldn't wait to share the news with fans.

She continued: "Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light," she added.