The potential future godparent options for Bindi Irwin (right) and Chandler Powell's (left) baby reads like a who's who list of the Australian entertainment industry.

“They know whoever they choose will have a big part to play in their baby girl’s life, so they want to make sure they pick the right person.”

On first glance, Russell Crowe seems the odds-on favourite. The long-time friend of the famous family has stepped up as a surrogate father figure to Bindi and her brother, Robert, since the passing of their dad Steve in 2006.

Russell and Bindi’s mum Terri reportedly also share a deeply bonded relationship, which the pair have both publicly acknowledged in recent tell-all interviews.

“I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends,” Terri, 56, revealed earlier this year.

The Hollywood star has also previously confirmed his “love” for Terri and her kids.

However, insiders suggest there’s a huge chance that Olivia Newton-John will be the baby’s future godmother.

Rumour has it Bindi may ask Olivia Newton-John to be godmother of her baby.

Tellingly, Bindi and Chandler spent some quality time with the veteran performer while staying at her Byron Bay retreat earlier this year. Perhaps they were nutting out the details of a godparent arrangement?

“Thank you, Olivia Newton-John and Gregg Cave, for the most magical stay. This time was peaceful soul food. We hope to return one day soon,” wrote Bindi.

The wildlife warrior has always idolised Olivia, 72, and in the past has showered her with glowing messages.

“Love you so much. Your strength and grace inspires the world,” Bindi gushed about the Grease star back in a 2017 birthday tribute.

Meanwhile, Lisa Wilkinson may also be angling for the job of godmother. The popular TV host is trusted by the tight-knit Irwin family and has been granted several exclusive interviews over the years.

Recently, The Project host openly shared her joy and excitement over social media posts about the pregnancy.

Russell and Bindi's mum Terri (centre) reportedly also share a deeply bonded relationship.

“Just loving watching this beautiful journey,” Lisa, 60, wrote in her comment reply. “And can’t wait to meet her. Much love to you both.”

Meanwhile, it may seem out of the blue, but Rove McManus is also a hot contender to be godparent.

Rove’s relationship with the Irwin family extends back to when Steve would make regular appearances on his hit show in the early 2000s.

Decades later and Rove, 46, continues to be a presence in the Irwin’s life.

“So much joy,” Rove shared on Twitter, following Bindi and Chandler’s baby announcement. “Just what the world needs right now.”

