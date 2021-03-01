Bindi and Chandler's bub is due very soon! Instagram

“[We] are so happy for Cam and Kristin and thankful that mum and baby are doing great. We can’t wait for all the fun we are going to have with Riley – I can’t get over how cute she is.”

Back in August, the proud grandfather shared a side by side snap of Bindi and Chandler as well as Cameron and Kristin, both announcing their pregnancies, to Instagram.

"Yep, not one, but 2️⃣ baby Powells on the way!" Chris wrote. "Our start to grandparenthood in 2021 just got even better. Can’t wait to meet these precious babies."

And Bindi and Chandler's little one is not far off now! The young couple are certainly well and truly prepared for their bub's arrival.

Chandler's sister-in-law Kristin and Bindi both fell pregnant around the same time. Instagram

“Bindi has a lot of ideas about how the birth will look." a family friend exclusively told New Idea in January this year.

"Her dream scenario is to have the baby at home, with just Chandler, Terri and a midwife present,” says the source, who notes that thanks to her work as a conservationist, Bindi is also preparing for the unexpected.

“After seeing so many animals give birth, she knows things don’t always go according to plan, so she’ll have her doctor on standby in case she needs to go in to hospital.”

Chandler's niece Riley was born February 17th, 2021, 4:25 AM Florida time. Instagram

Space at the Irwin family home inside Australia Zoo is “fast becoming an issue”, the source went on to reveal. “Bindi and Chandler had wanted to move into their own place, but the past year has made them nervous financially. For now, they’re staying put at the family home.

“Terri’s expecting she’ll be booted from her own bedroom so Chandler and Bindi can have it – Bindi’s buying stuff for the nursery at a rate of knots and it doesn’t fit in her comparatively smaller room.

“They all have to make some adjustments, having a baby in this new normal.”

