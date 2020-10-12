Bindi Irwin (pictured) showed off the first glimpse of her baby bump over the weekend. Instagram

Her wakeboarder husband Chandler couldn’t contain his excitement as he replied to the post in the comments section.

“She’s already growing up so fast and she hasn’t even arrived yet. I love you and our baby girl,” he wrote.

Chandler Powell (left) and Bindi (right) are expecting a baby girl in 2021. Instagram

And it seems the couple have some famous supporters, including the likes of Lisa Wilkinson.

The Project star sent her well wishes to the pair and admitted she’d been following Bindi’s pregnancy’s journey with interest.

In response to Chandler's comment, Lisa wrote:

“Just loving watching this beautiful journey that you and Bindi are on Chandler. And can’t wait to meet her," Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) wrote. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler, who married at Australia Zoo in March, first revealed news of Bindi’s pregnancy in August.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

Bindi’s father Steve tragically died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary in Port Douglas, NSW. Bindi was just eight years old at the time.