"Dinner with the fam and baby bump." Instagram

Friends and fans were in awe of Bindi's new picture and shared their delight in the comments.

"Beautiful! I’m so excited to meet the little hedgehog!" one wrote.

"Absolutely stunning a beautiful soul growing in a beautiful soul," another penned.

Others noted that Bindi's late dad Steve, who passed away unexpectedly in 2006, would be beyond proud of her.

"You're such a beautiful person...your dad is smiling his big crocodile smile in heaven and whispering sweet words to your baby girl..." one sweetly wrote.

One even noted: "I’m soo happy for you! Can I suggest a name? ......'Stevie'....."

Bindi and her late father, Steve Irwin. Instagram

This is the second baby bump photo Bindi has shared with fans, and her first was met with much joy from friends, family and fans - including The Project's Lisa Wilkinson.

“My beautiful mum [Terri Irwin] took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great,” Bindi captioned the snap of herself tenderly cradling her burgeoning bump.

“Everytime we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”

Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, penned arguably the sweetest comment that read: “She’s already growing up so fast and she hasn’t even arrived yet. I love you and our baby girl.”

Bindi's first bump picture sent fans wild. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting their first child back in August via Instagram when Bindi was in her first trimester.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."