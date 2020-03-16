Bindi and Chandler are set to marry at Australia Zoo and Bindi’s brother Robert will walk her down the aisle – along with a few koalas! Instagram

“It’s where we met, it’s where we got engaged, it only makes sense we’d have it at Australia Zoo,” Chandler told Good Morning America.

Terri also recently spoke of her daughter’s special day. “We want to acknowledge Steve by all of us lighting this candle for him, but you know, I guess in some ways it’s not necessary because Steve will be there anyway,” she told The Courier Mail.

Bindi shared a photo of her bridal bouquet options

“I believe the people we love always are. You know, if you are missing someone, I think it’s helpful to know that scientifically you can’t actually create or extinguish life, you can only change its form,” she said, adding, “so if you are grieving someone you loved very much, look to science and just remember that when you boil the kettle and steam comes out, it doesn’t mean the water has gone.”

As for Bindi’s dress, she announced on Instagram she had chosen her gown and showed a sneak peek of the sleeve, which appeared to be a vintage lace.

Bindi announced she had chosen her gown and showed a sneak peek of the sleeve, which appeared to be a vintage lace.

Meanwhile, Terri’s close confidant, US-based author Steve Maraboli is also believed to have been asked by Bindi and Chandler to officiate the ceremony, after he posted a cryptic message.

“Always honoured when asked to speak or officiate at a wedding,” he shared on Instagram.

