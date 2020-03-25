Footage of Australia Zoo this evening 7 News

On Tuesday, Bindi posted a picture of herself with her father as a young child.

“Thank you for being my guiding light. You’re always with me,” the caption read.

The couple announced their engagement on Bindi’s 21st birthday in July 2019.

Bindi and Chandler are set to marry at Australia Zoo and Bindi's brother Robert will walk her down the aisle – along with a few koalas!

Bindi and Chandler have always wanted to marry at Australia Zoo with Bindi’s brother Robert walking her down the aisle.

“It’s where we met, it’s where we got engaged, it only makes sense we’d have it at Australia Zoo,” Chandler told Good Morning America.

Terri also recently spoke of her daughter’s special day.

“We want to acknowledge Steve by all of us lighting this candle for him, but you know, I guess in some ways it’s not necessary because Steve will be there anyway,” she told The Courier Mail.

Bindi shared a photo of her bridal bouquet options on Instagram

“I believe the people we love always are. You know, if you are missing someone, I think it’s helpful to know that scientifically you can’t actually create or extinguish life, you can only change its form,” she said, adding, “so if you are grieving someone you loved very much, look to science and just remember that when you boil the kettle and steam comes out, it doesn’t mean the water has gone.”

As for Bindi’s dress, she announced on Instagram she had chosen her gown and showed a sneak peek of the sleeve, which appeared to be a vintage lace.

Meanwhile, Terri’s close confidant, US-based author Steve Maraboli is also believed to have been asked by Bindi and Chandler to officiate the ceremony, after he posted a cryptic message.

“Always honoured when asked to speak or officiate at a wedding,” he shared on Instagram.

As of midnight on Wednesday, weddings can only go ahead with a maximum of five people - the couple, a celebrant and witnesses.