Bindi and her American beau exchanged vows on March 25, just hours before strict COVID-19 lockdown laws would prevent them from marrying in front of their loved ones.

Preliminary laws already meant they couldn't wed surrounded by their all their friends.

'Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory,' the blushing bride shared at the time.

'We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.'