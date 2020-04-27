Just in case you didn't realise, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell celebrated one month of marital bliss this week - and to celebrate, they marked the occasion with an Instagram post featuring new pics from the big day.
MUST WATCH: Robert Irwin fights back tears at Bindi and Chandler's wedding
'6 years of friendship and loving you. One month of marriage. Here’s to dancing though life together,' Bindi captioned two snaps of their pair dancing on their wedding day.
Still very much in the honeymoon phase, Chandler commented under Bindi's gushing words, 'Spending our lives together has been and always will be the greatest adventure.'
Bindi and her American beau exchanged vows on March 25, just hours before strict COVID-19 lockdown laws would prevent them from marrying in front of their loved ones.
Preliminary laws already meant they couldn't wed surrounded by their all their friends.
'Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory,' the blushing bride shared at the time.
'We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.'