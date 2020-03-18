MUST WATCH: Bindi Irwin reveals she will walk down the aisle with a koala

Australia's favourite daughter, Bindi Irwin, was set to marry her longtime love, Chandler Powell this year at her beloved Australia Zoo - but with the Oz government's new rules to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple's big day is expected to be cancelled.

Just a week ago, Bindi, 21, shared that she had chosen her bridal bouquet, hinting that the big day was just around the corner.

'Robert and Chandler kindly helped me choose the flowers for my bridal bouquet,' she gushed to her Instagram followers, adding, 'They’ve been very supportive with all things wedding planning.'

It was rumoured the gorgeous couple would say their 'I dos' on June 4, Bindi's mother and father's wedding anniversary.

'Make every moment count on your wedding day,' Terri recently shared with her daughter via Twitter. 'You are creating the memories that will stay with you for the rest of your life.'