Australia's favourite daughter, Bindi Irwin, was set to marry her longtime love, Chandler Powell this year at her beloved Australia Zoo - but with the Oz government's new rules to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple's big day is expected to be cancelled.
Just a week ago, Bindi, 21, shared that she had chosen her bridal bouquet, hinting that the big day was just around the corner.
'Robert and Chandler kindly helped me choose the flowers for my bridal bouquet,' she gushed to her Instagram followers, adding, 'They’ve been very supportive with all things wedding planning.'
It was rumoured the gorgeous couple would say their 'I dos' on June 4, Bindi's mother and father's wedding anniversary.
'Make every moment count on your wedding day,' Terri recently shared with her daughter via Twitter. 'You are creating the memories that will stay with you for the rest of your life.'
With the Australian government's indefinite laws to cancel any indoor group activities above 100 people, and outdoor activities of 500, Bindi and Chandler's big day is almost certainly suspended.
Being at her family's Australia Zoo is a major concern. But it's also the place that means the most to the bride and groom-to-be. 'It’s where we met, it’s where we got engaged, it only makes sense we’d have it at Australia Zoo,' Chandler told Good Morning America.
Terri has also spoken of her daughter’s special day, and how her late father Steve Irwin's memory would be incorporated into the event. 'We want to acknowledge Steve by all of us lighting this candle for him, but you know, I guess in some ways it’s not necessary because Steve will be there anyway,' Terri explained.
