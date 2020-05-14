Rumour has it that newlyweds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are considering packing up and moving to Los Angeles. Getty

The insider went on to claim that the wildlife warriors might even consider opening animal sanctuaries in their new home – should they decide to relocate.

What’s more, the source said that Bindi and Chandler are apparently hoping their recent televised nuptials might act as a segue to their Hollywood relocation.

“Viewers have responded well to them… so they’re excited to pack their bags and start this new chapter,” the source claimed.

The couple are said to be thinking about relocating abroad, and with the success of their reality TV show are keen to set up base in Hollywood. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler recently tied the knot just hours before a shutdown on weddings was enforced by the Australian government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Bindi took to Instagram to announce their happy news.

"March 25th, 2020. We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi wrote.

Bindi and Chandler are apparently hoping their recent televised nuptials might act as a segue to their Hollywood relocation. Instagram

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she added.