I’m A Celeb: Billy Brownless homeless shock
It took years to recover from his marriage breakdown.
Billy Brownless has confessed to his I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates that he was left homeless when his marriage broke down in 2016.
WATCH: Billy Brownless says marriage breakdown left him homeless
The AFL legend revealed he was left with no where to go after his wife left him, and she kept the house.
Billy and his ex-wife Nicky split in 2016 and he said the breakup took an emotional and financial toll.
"[It was] a shocking two or three years. No good," he explained to former Collingwood star Dale Thomas on Monday night's episode.
"I didn't have a home... and I couldn't buy one, I didn't have the money to buy one. So you're actually like a homeless person. If you wanted to have the kids, you'd get them to a motel."
Billy opened up on I'm a Celeb on Monday night
Channel 10
He went on to admit that the pain he felt after the split was compounded when Nicky got together with his former teammate Garry Lyon just months later.
"Why me, poor Billy, all that stuff," Billy said of the emotions he felt during the very public saga.
"I'd walk into a restaurant, and I'd swear everyone was looking at me. They weren't. [But it was] paranoia — 'That's him, his missus left him.' That was tough."
Billy with daughters Lucy and Ruby
Getty
Billy earlier admitted he was shocked by his wife leaving, and always thought they'd get back together.
"It was public, very public. Front pages and all that," he said.
He continued: "I didn't expect it. You think she'll come back and all that, but she didn't. So that was a good kick in the guts."