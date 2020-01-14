Billy Brownless has confessed to his I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates that he was left homeless when his marriage broke down in 2016.

The AFL legend revealed he was left with no where to go after his wife left him, and she kept the house.

Billy and his ex-wife Nicky split in 2016 and he said the breakup took an emotional and financial toll.

"[It was] a shocking two or three years. No good," he explained to former Collingwood star Dale Thomas on Monday night's episode.

"I didn't have a home... and I couldn't buy one, I didn't have the money to buy one. So you're actually like a homeless person. If you wanted to have the kids, you'd get them to a motel."