Who Is Bill Shorten?

Bill Shorten, age 52, is the former Leader of the Opposition and leader of the Australian Labor Party. He studied law at Monash University, and later became an organiser for the Australian Workers’ Union. His negotiation work after the 2005 Beaconsfield mine collapse raised his political profile, and led to his election to the House of Representatives in 2007.

Getty

Bill Shorten later served as the Assistant Treasurer, then the Minister for Workplace Relations and Minister for Financial Services and Superannuation in the Gillard Government. He then served as the Opposition Leader from October 2013 to May 2019. He is presently the Shadow Minister for Government Services, and Shadow Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme, under Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Who Are Bill Shorten’s Children?

Bill Shorten’s first wife was Debbie Beale, daughter of the former Liberal MP Julian Beale. Bill and his first wife were married in 2000, but this first marriage ended in 2008 without having any children. Bill later married Chloe Bryce, daughter of the former Governor-General Quentin Bryce, in 2009.

Getty

Through their marriage, Bill became a stepfather to Chloe’s children from her previous marriage to architect Roger Parkin. Chloe soon became pregnant with their daughter, Clementine, expanding Bill Shorten’s family to a brood of three. Here are the details on Bill’s kids!

Clementine Shorten

The Youngest Shorten Is A Ball Of Sunshine

Bill Shorten’s daughter with Chloe Bryce, Clementine Shorten, was born on January 2010, and she’s currently 9 years old. She was often spotted on Bill’s campaign trail, as he prefers to have his wife and kids by his side. One memorable moment had Clementine covering her ears when Bill referred to mum Chloe as his ‘sunshine’ during 2016’s election night.

Getty

Clementine is still too young to be involved in politics, but she’s frequently photographed with her parents during events and could one day make the choice to step into her father’s shoes. Who knows what the future holds for camera-ready Clementine?

Georgette Shorten

Bill’s Stepdaughter Often Turns To Him For Advice

Also known as Gigi, Bill’s stepdaughter is currently 17 years old. Born in 2002, Georgette has talked about her stepfather from time to time, and it’s clear that she is very close to him. “He told me to back myself,” she said, relating the time she asked him about trying out for the school play. “He is always very calm and makes the situation less stressful.”

Getty

She also had a laugh about how he still does “the sort of dad jobs, like taking out the garbage” despite his busy schedule. Georgette is only in Year 12 in school, and still too young to vote, but we do wonder if her stepfather and mother will inspire her to campaign for the Labor Party one day.

Rupert Shorten

Young Rupert Could Have A Future In The Labor Party

18-year-old Rupert is Bill’s stepson, and Chloe Bryce’s eldest child with her first husband. Born in 2001, he was only 7 years old when Chloe and his father Roger Parkin decided to separate in 2008. Chloe wrote about how hard this was on them in her book, Take Heart, saying, “It was painful for all of us, my children, my family, friends and their dad. They experienced the stages of grief as though a family member had died. Because really part of the family had.”

Getty

Happily, Chloe, Bill and Roger have all figured out a co-parenting scheme that works for their mixed family. Bill has frequently been seen having emotional conversations with Rupert on trips, and he’s frequently spotted picking up Rupert and Georgette from their private school in Melbourne.

He’s currently in his first year at university and is probably busy adjusting to student life, but now that he’s of voting age, it’s not hard to see him supporting his stepfather and mother’s political campaigns, and voting Labor too!

Despite Challenges, The Shortens Are A Close-Knit Family

Bill Shorten is all business on the campaign trail or when he’s conducting government work, but he always makes time for his wife and kids. Divorce can often take a toll on families and lead to tug-of-war battles between former spouses, so it’s inspiring to see how Bill and Chloe are making things work with her former husband for the best interest of their children.

While it’s still too early to tell what the future holds for the Shorten children, their parents’ commitment to making time for them is a positive step in the right direction.

