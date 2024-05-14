The best Big W Click Frenzy deals for 2024

Dyson V10 Cyclone Stick Vacuum

$824 (save $275) at Big W

Looking to level up your cleaning game? With its turbocharged suction, this Dyson stick vacuum has stamina – up to a whole hour of non-stop cleaning power. Say goodbye to those pesky dust bunnies with its top-notch filtration system, grabbing 99.99 per cent of tiny particles. When you're done, just point and shoot to empty the bin – easy peasy. Don't miss out on snagging this deal – your home (and your wallet) will thank you later!

Key features:

Powerful suction, 30 per cent more than Dyson V8.

Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power.

Whole machine filtration, capturing 99.99 per cent of particles down to 0.3 microns.

Motorbar™ cleaner head with detangling vanes.

Hygienic 'point and shoot' bin emptying.

Quickly transforms to handheld.

Includes Motorbar™ cleaner head, Combination tool, Crevice tool, and wall-mounted Docking station.

BUY HERE

Russell Hobbs Satisfry Air Extra Large 8L Air Fryer

$149 (save $50) at Big W

This powerhouse appliance is a game-changer, especially now that it's on sale. With its user-friendly touch screen controls and 10 pre-set programs, whipping up a variety of dishes has never been easier. Thanks to its air fry technology, you can achieve crispy perfection with temperatures up to 220°C, all while using little to no oil. And the best part? Clean up is a breeze with the dishwasher-safe fry basket and crisping plate – making mealtime hassle-free and delicious. Don't miss out on snagging this deal and elevating your cooking game!

Key features:



Easy touch screen controls.

10 pre-set programs for versatile cooking.

Air fry technology circulates temperatures up to 220°C.

Requires little to no oil for healthier cooking.

Dishwasher safe* fry basket and crisping plate for easy cleanup.

BUY HERE

Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Aluminium Case With Sport Band

$349 (save $50) at Big W

Looking to upgrade your wrist game? The Apple Watch SE has got you covered – and it's on sale now! Packed with all the essentials to keep you motivated and active, connected, and safe, this sleek gadget is a must-have. With revamped apps and the Smart Stack in watchOS 10, you can access more info with just a glance. Plus, it's carbon neutral when paired with certain bands, so you can feel good about your style choices.

Key features:

Smart Stack and redesigned apps for easy access to information.

Carbon-neutral option with specific band combinations.

Health features include Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, heart rhythm notifications, and sleep tracking.

Seamless compatibility with Apple devices and services.

Water-resistant up to 50 meters with stylish design options.

Customisable with various watch bands and faces.

Workout app with advanced metrics and three months of Apple Fitness+.

Connectivity via GPS and iPhone or Wi-Fi.

BUY HERE

Giselle Electric Throw Rug Heated Blanket Fleece

$43 (save $16.95) at Big W

Winter nights just got a whole lot cosier with this electric throw rug. Snuggle up on your lounge and feel the warmth instantly with its lightweight and super-soft coral fleece material. Say goodbye to chilly evenings and hello to cost-effective heating solutions, thanks to its energy-efficient design. With up to ten temperature settings, a 12-hour timer, and overheat protection, you can customise your comfort level with ease. Plus, its detachable controller with LED display makes operation a breeze.

Key features:

Made of lightweight and super-soft high-density coral fleece material.

Energy-efficient design helps cut down on heating bills.

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use (away from moisture).

Up to ten temperature settings for customisable comfort.

12-hour timer and overheat protection ensure safety and convenience.

Detachable controller with LED display for easy operation.

Machine washable for hassle-free cleaning.

BUY HERE

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB 4G

$249 (save $100) at Big W

Sleek, slim, and lightweight, this little powerhouse is your ticket to portable entertainment bliss. Immerse yourself in larger-than-life experiences on its expansive 8.7" screen, perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows or diving into the latest games. With a long-lasting battery and pre-installed apps for the whole family, the fun never stops. Plus, with minimal bezels providing more screen real estate, you'll be lost in the action for hours on end. Don't miss out on snagging this deal – your entertainment experience will never be the same!

Key features:

Stylish, slim, and lightweight design.

Immersive 8.7" screen for larger-than-life entertainment.

Long-lasting battery for extended use.

Pre-installed apps for family entertainment.

Minimal bezels for more screen space to watch, play, and enjoy.

Perfect for games, movies, TV shows, and more.

BUY HERE

More Big W Click Frenzy sales

When is Click Frenzy 2024?

Click Frenzy kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday May 14. And you can shop the unmissable deals until midnight on Friday May 17.

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a major online sales event in Australia where retailers offer significant discounts and promotions on a wide range of products, typically for a limited time.

With flash sales, exclusive deals, and special offers across various categories such as electronics, fashion, homeware, and more, Click Frenzy is the perfect time to snag a bargain all from the comfort of your home.

Related articles