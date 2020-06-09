Zoe shared these comparisons. The Subtle Mummy

For those wondering, a Hypoxi is a low-impact exercise machine that uses vacuums to speed up the weight loss process.

The mother-of-two also needed a little extra motivation to get back into the gym and decided to hire an exercise physiologist.

“I struggled with gyms before this as I lacked motivation to go and there was no one pushing me,” she says.

Zoe also shared this before and after. The Subtle Mummy

After losing noticeable centimetres from her size, 51 to be exact, Zoe reveals she still wasn’t happy she could fit in her size 10 jeans. She then decided to join her local gym, and started getting more results.

“I loved doing classes, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Yoga, Zumba, you name it. I got to 78kilos and I was feeling strong and fit.”

Zoe also tried a diet plan but eventually grew frustrated and hungry by results that weren’t as high as she had hoped. Finally, having reached 73kgs, she found stress was also contributing to the scales.

“Removing this pressure I had put on myself of “I can’t eat this and I can’t eat that” had stressed me out big time!

I’ve let go of those last few kilos I was so obsessed with.

I’m happy I got to the size I wanted in clothes and 73kilos on me and 73kilos on someone else can look so completely different.”