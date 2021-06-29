The public has spoken! Channel Seven

The top three housemates were decided by one final challenge, courtesy of Big Brother of course, during Monday night's episode.

Although he passed the first few obstacles with flying colours, master manipulator Ari stumbled at the final hurdle, eventually losing the challenge to Marley.

After that, Marley was able to choose one housemate to eliminate from the competition, and he sent Ari packing.

As a result, it was Marley, Christina and Sarah Jane fighting it out for the public's favour. And all had their own motivation for taking out top spot.

In the end, it was up to the public to decide who they wanted to win the prize. And decide, they did.

Congratulations to Marley!

