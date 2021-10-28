Omarosa didn't hold back on fellow Big Brother contestant Caitlyn. Flickr

“She loves everything he does and so she thought by being nasty to me, like he was nasty to me, that she would curry favour with him.”

Omarosa also revealed that the Republican entered the house wearing a “red MAGA hat,” an act she described as “really sad”.

“She just kind of tried to separate me and isolate me, she tried to turn the girls against me. You’ll see in the episodes that come.”

"I think she thought she was kind of playing to Donald Trump." Seven

While she may be well known in the States, Omarosa is a new name to many people in Australia.

But in the US, she's best known for her work with Donald Trump.

The pair first met in 2003 and hit it off instantaneously, with Omarosa going on to appear in Trump’s show at the time, The Apprentice.

She later featured in spin-offs Celebrity Apprentice and All-Star Apprentice.

However, in 2017, the political aide and former President’s relationship would sour when a bunch of Trump’s staffers left The White House, Omarosa being one of them.

A year later, Omarosa released her no-holds-barred memoir Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.

The New York Times reported that the book "portrayed Mr Trump as a bigot and a misogynist who was in mental decline".

Omarosa also attested that the Trump she met in 2003 was vastly different to the person he became during his presidency, and it was time to “end (her) relationship” with her old friend.

