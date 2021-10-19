Jess and Dan didn't last the distance. Nine

Dan Webb

Jess and Dan embarked on a wild mid-season affair in 2018 on Married at First Sight, ditching their partners Mick Gould and Tamara Joy in the process.

While the pair declared continued to be an item after the show, their romance was short-lived after they broke up just a few months later - on TV!

In an awkward live interview on Talking Married, a clip was shown where Jess had flirted with fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic at the dinner party.

When the host asked Dan if he was done with his relationship, he said, “To me it is [a bit deal], there’s a lot too it for me. I wish I didn’t watch it tonight to be honest with you.”

Jess and Dan got into an explosive argument on TV. Nine



Jess then said: “I definitely wish I’d been a bit more honest.”

When Ben Fordham asked: “Can you trust each other three months on. Can you get past it?“, Dan added: “ I don’t know. I just don’t know.”

Dan later confirmed to Yahoo! Australia that he and Jess had split.

“Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up,” Dan said.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together.”

“So [on] Talking Married, we had a conversation on air. It was live,” Dan continued.

WATCH: Jessika Power breaks down about Dan Webb during the MAFS reunion

“But basically that conversation was me, I just wanted to get to the bottom of the whole situation with her and Nic – if she flirted with him, didn’t flirt with him.

“There’s rumours about her hooking up with him in an elevator. I’m hearing it happened, but I just want to hear her tell me her side. I wanted to feel like she could trust me and the person I was giving her. I was giving her as much as I could give her.”

“She was very upset and I was upset too watching her being upset. We just spoke and I was just honest with her. I said, ‘Look I don’t think I can continue this. It’s toxic, you’re not being honest with me. I can’t have a relationship with someone if they’re not honest with me’,” he explained.

Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim and Jess dated shortly after her break-up with Dan. Instagram

Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim

Not long after calling it quits with Dan Webb, Jess debuted her new boyfriend, kickboxer and Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim, back in 2019.

Her choice of partner raised eyebrows due to the fact that Sam had just done a two-year stint in prison for involvement in a high-speed car crash, which resulted in the death of Melbourne grandmother Muriel Hulett, 88.

He was sentenced to three years and three months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years, but was reportedly released in March 2020.

Sam spent two years behind bars. Nine

At the time, Jess kept relatively quiet on her relationship with Sam, telling Daily Mail Australia, "We met through mates and I'm enjoying getting to know him."

However, after just 20 days the pair had called it quits.

“FWI to answer all of the questions we are not together," she wrote on her stories.

“He is a beautiful person and someone who I will always have respect for but I've had a very stressful year and I'm investing in myself before I can invest in another person.”

Nick and Jess both starred on Married at First Sight. Instagram

Nick Furphy

In 2019, Jess had a short yet tumultuous relationship with fellow Married at First Sight alum, Nick Furphy.

After just two months of dating, the pair were embroiled in a bitter breakup after Nick accused her of cheating on him hours before they celebrated his birthday in Bali.

While Jessika vehemently denied the accusations, telling WHO online the video was taken in 2018 before she rose to fame and while she was dating Joely Martin, Nick maintains the controversial star kissed him while they were together in August.

"That song (Y2K, bbno$ - La La La) is from 2019," he told New Idea in November 2019, referring to the track Jessika and Joely were singing to before they smooched on the back of a motorbike.

WATCH: Jessika Power addresses Nick Furphy cheating allegations

"Her teeth had been done and she was wearing the same clothes she wore the same f***ing day. That guy didn't even have a tattoo on his cheek in 2018. Come on now. All the evidence is there. It's the way she's been brought up, she's a compulsive liar and she hasn't learnt how to be honest with herself and those around her."

Nick continued, "I have been amicable with her the whole time and we've been on good terms but when I saw that, it was a bit of a kick in the guts. She did f***ing lie to me. I had to pull her up and I thought she could probably learn from this. It was 3 am in the morning when I saw it and I couldn't get back to sleep for two hours.

"I don't hate her, just a bit disappointed. I am not a bully and someone needs to take a stand and say this is wrong, what you're doing. Bad behaviour needs to be pulled up."

Nick and Jessika's relationship quickly turned sour. Instagram

Despite refraining from contacting Jess before posting the video to his Instagram account, she later messaged him threatening legal action.

"She has threatened to sue me for defamation and all this sh*t but that's not going to happen. She said she's talked to her lawyers. I just said, 'I will see you in court'."

Nick later said of the relationship, "She's blocked. You cheat on me, you're f***ing done."

Jess later said of the allegations, "I stick by what I said in my response to the allegations. I have ordered a cease and desist letter. I think everybody needs to take in every factor and what actually happened. At the end of the day, it's no one's business. It's between Nick and me," she said.

Jess and James had a brief romance. Instagram

James Brown

In early 2020, Jessika began dating James Brown, with the star telling WHO at the time, "I am officially off the market and happier than ever."

"We have been together for a while but I just chose to keep it private and off social media until now," she told us.

Unfortunately, the pair split after just four months of dating.

"We were having some problems and they got worse when I left the Gold Coast to go visit my family in Perth," the blonde bombshell told Daily Mail Australia.

Jess and James broke up after four months. Instagram



"Unfortunately, we were unable to sort through them and he's decided to move on," she added.

She added that she and James had been "in a bubble" during lockdown and that once restrictions eased, the couple realised that they were better off breaking up.

She later said in her Instagram Stories that the split had left her "destroyed and broken".

Jess was said to be heartbroken after the split. Instagram

"It's common knowledge that I've been through a break up but the last few days have left me destroyed and broken and I'm struggling to help pull myself out of depression to help myself mend and feel better," she wrote.

"I think I need some self care to try and relax, keep my mind busy and to feel a little bit more like myself again so Perth ladies let me know the best places to have a facial done, massage, I need my hair freshened up and any other break up advice that might help me smooth some of the heartache I'm feeling, let me know," she asked.

Samuel and Jess broke up after 10 days. Instagram

Samuel

Jessika began dating a man named Samuel in November last year, but the couple split 10 days after going public after Samuel reportedly ended things due to lingering feelings for his ex.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you all that Samuel and I have decided to part ways,” Jessika said via Instagram Stories.

“It seems he has unfinished business with his past relationship and I won’t be made to look like a fool while he figures that out."

Samuel had "unfinished business" with his ex. Instagram

The blonde bombshell added: “Trust your gut instinct. Life’s too short to spend it with people who aren’t 100 per cent.”

Later, one fan asked Jess how she was doing in the wake of the break up during an Instagram Q&A.

“I knew this would be one of the first questions you guys asked,” she began the clip. “I’m fine. There’s always three sides to every story; his, hers and the truth.”

Jess debuted her new man earlier this year. Instagram

Filip Poznanovic

At the beginning of 2021, Jess went public with her new man, rapper Filip Poznanovic.

Speaking to The Wash, Jess said of Filip, "Mine and Filip’s relationship is very fresh but we’ve known each other for a while through my brother.

"He’s really passionate and goal orientated guy who’s drive to succeed is what initially attracted me to him. We bonded over that actually, he wants to see me succeed and grow my platform and is always encouraging me to put my energy into my business ideas and to complete my study."

She continued, "He’s also really attentive and caring and always puts my wants or needs above his without me ever asking and I think that’s something I’m just not used to which made me realise what we had and where it could be in the future and now we’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level and it’s been really quite nice, to have someone who cares for me as much as he does."

Jess said she felt "taken advantage of". Instagram

However, in April this year, the reality star announced that they had parted ways, with Jess claiming she felt "broken" and "taken advantage of" by the rapper.

"I allowed him into my home, nursed him back to health after he broke his leg, allowed him to live rent free, fed him, lent money," she said via her Instagram Stories.

"He wants to be nasty and has only ever spoken about his 'rap' career and how many followers he has gained from being with me. I should have seen it for what it was before it got to this but it seems I have a bigger heart than most."

Jess and Filip broke up in April. Instagram

Jess added, "You leave me alone and I'll leave you. He knows what he's done but he also knows that I always loved him....just not enough (clearly)."

Filip subsequently replied on his social media, saying: "Jess is a good person, but she's a bad girlfriend.

"Let's not play these games... I've got shit on you and you've got shit on me. Let's not go out and hurt each other."

