It may not have been reality TV’s best kept secret but the official Big Brother VIP cast list for 2021 has been revealed!

Channel Seven dropped the big list of even bigger names on Sunday, some of which had already been leaked while others came as a surprise.

Caitlyn Jenner, Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, and Married At First Sight star Jessika Power were some of the first names to be revealed ahead of the announcement after being spotted at the filming site or entering the country.

New Idea learned other names like Imogen Anthony, former footy stars Matt Cooper and Dayne Beams, Bernard Curry, Ellie Gonsalves, Josh Carroll, and Survivor star Luke Toki were also reported ahead of the reveal, all of which have also been confirmed.

Despite initial speculation How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris and Home And Away’s Lincoln Younes would also be joining, neither has been cast in the show.

Let’s look at the full line up below.