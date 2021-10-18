Ahead of the premiere of Big Brother VIP this November, a new clip has been released featuring housemate Caitlyn Jenner dishing on everything from Kanye West to OJ Simpson.

In the clip, Caitlyn reflected on her incredible life and career, saying, “I won Olympic decathlon gold, I grew up with the Kardashian crew, I won Glamour’s Woman of the Year…I’ve gone through a lot in my life. That’s an understatement.”



Opening up to her fellow Big Brother housemates, Caitlyn discussed the trial of OJ Simpson, who was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

”Oh, the OJ trial. Obviously, he did it and he got away with it. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder,” Caitlyn said.

Caitlyn was previously married to Kris Jenner for 22 years before separating in 2013. Kris' late husband and father of her children Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian was Robert Kardashian, notable for being OJ Simpson's lawyer during the murder trial.