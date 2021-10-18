Caitlyn Jenner spills OJ Simpson and Kanye West bombshells
Caitlyn is not holding back during her time in the Big Brother VIP house.
Ahead of the premiere of Big Brother VIP this November, a new clip has been released featuring housemate Caitlyn Jenner dishing on everything from Kanye West to OJ Simpson.
In the clip, Caitlyn reflected on her incredible life and career, saying, “I won Olympic decathlon gold, I grew up with the Kardashian crew, I won Glamour’s Woman of the Year…I’ve gone through a lot in my life. That’s an understatement.”
Opening up to her fellow Big Brother housemates, Caitlyn discussed the trial of OJ Simpson, who was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.
”Oh, the OJ trial. Obviously, he did it and he got away with it. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder,” Caitlyn said.
Caitlyn was previously married to Kris Jenner for 22 years before separating in 2013. Kris' late husband and father of her children Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian was Robert Kardashian, notable for being OJ Simpson's lawyer during the murder trial.
Caitly discussed the famous OJ Simpson case.
Caitlyn also shared cryptic insights about her former son-in-law, Kanye West, saying “Kanye, you know, he pulls the strings”.
It's set to be a nail-biting season of Big Brother VIP, as 12 stars take a vacation from their celebrity lives and checking into an experience like no other at Big Brother’s first-ever luxury hotel, where they will receive rock star treatment with a Big Brother twist.
And while they may all be stars, but only one winner will walk away with $100,000 for their nominated charity.
Along with Caitlyn, other stars set to enter the Big Brother house include Wentworth star Bernard Curry, Survivor fan favourite Luke Toki, MAFS star Jessika Power and brother of Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Jr.