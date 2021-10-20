The housemates will be heading into an all-new hotel version of Big Brother. Seven

Heading into the Big Brother hotel is actor Bernard Curry, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, former Big Brother star Danny Hayes, former AFL captain Dayne Beams, and actress Ellie Gonsalves.

Joining them is model Imogen Anthony, former MAFS bride Jessika Power, model Josh Carroll, Survivor's Luke Toki, NRL star Matt Cooper, political aide Omarosa, and Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr.

The upcoming season promises to be an explosive one, where major bombshells have already starting dropping one by one.

Jessika Power revealed she had Shane Warne in her DMs in a season trailer. Seven

In the latest trailer for the season, Jessika Power claimed that Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne once slipped into her DMs.

“It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week. He’s a freak. Some of the things he was sending me, I’m like ‘inappropriate’," she said.

Thomas Markle Jnr also shared insights about his tumultuous relationship with half-sister Meghan, where he dished on her first marriage.

“The guy she was married to the first time, she just walked all over him and dumped him. Harry’s on the chopping block next!”

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr spills about their relationship. Seven

Caitlyn Jenner also reflected on her incredible life and career, where she said: “I won Olympic decathlon gold, I grew up with the Kardashian crew, I won Glamour’s Woman of the Year… I’ve gone through a lot in my life. That’s an understatement.”

Opening up to her fellow housemates, Caitlyn also spoke about the trial of OJ Simpson, who was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

“Oh, the OJ trial. Obviously, he did it and he got away with it. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.”

Thrilling moments and shock revelations are forecast when Big Brother VIP premieres on Channel 7 and 7plus on November 1.