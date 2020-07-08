Kieran's been holding onto his Big Brother life lines tighter than Hannah. Channel Seven

Marissa went on to suggest Big Brother has a soft point for Kieran.

“I didn’t say too much but he likes to play with Kieran and teases Kieran and Kieran laps it up like a little lap dog.”

With the hosts believing AFL star Daniel Gorringe has all but secured a place in the top 3, they pushed Marissa for more details on who could take out the final spot in the finale.

“I think we need some girl power,” Marissa teased, before one person suggested Sophie, to which Marissa responded with a very telling, “Mmmm”.

Could Sophie be in the top 3? Channel Seven

There are only two women remaining in the top six housemates – 25-year-old Sophie Budack and 19-year-old Sarah McDougal.

Sophie’s unbreakable romantic bond with male model Chad Hurst places her with a much higher chance of making the finale than Sarah, who has recently been wavering between the two strong alliances.

Daniel's been tipped as a favourite. Instagram

The cast are set to reunite for the live finale (pending COVID travel restrictions), which will see Australia decide on who wins the grand prize of $250,000.

Marissa recently told New Idea she’s expecting plenty of drama and old wounds to be re-opened when housemates come back together.

“I'm sure someone's got to say something and someone's going to be opposite about it, or someone's going to call somebody out on it," she said.

"I don’t think Big Brother is without drama.”