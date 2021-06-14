Tilly jumped to Jess' defence. Instagram

“It breaks my heart Jessie is still getting hate.. Whilst I understand that people are going off what you (as a viewer) are shown just remember it is a show for your entertainment,” Tilly began.

“By no means do you have to like all of us and I understand that 💗 but when it reaches a point that someone is targeted and personally attacked based on their sexuality it’s quite a disgusting comment on society. (obviously that’s only a minority of people) but some comments I see are disgraceful along with the messages Jessie is receiving weeks after her eviction.

“I went on this show proud of the diversity and minority groups represented 🙃 peace and pout have a gr8 long weekend xoxo gossip girl.”

The fact reality shows are highly edited to portray contestants a certain way is far from a new revelation.

Plenty of the Big Brother stars this season have revealed there’s plenty of content that doesn’t make it to air.

When speaking to Now To Love after her eviction Jess revealed she was caught in a feud with fellow housemate Christina that never saw the light of day.

"Christina had moments where she would just make up little lies about myself,” jess revealed.

"I think it was about three times, myself, Mary and Marly went to the cave and confronted her about it.

"To her credit, she would always apologise and say why she made it up."

