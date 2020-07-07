Ciarran shared a birthday message to Sophie. Instagram

Sophie, who’s currently loved up with fellow housemate and model Chad Hurst, reposted the photo on her own Instagram page.

With Sophie only just appearing on Big Brother in recent weeks and the coronavirus pandemic keeping socialising to a limit, it’s not reality social circles that brought these two together.

Both hailing from Darwin, it turns out Sophie and Ciarran have been close friends for years.

Sophie revealed to the Daily Mail: “We've been besties for years and years. We're both from Darwin.”

Sophie has fallen for Chad while in the house. Channel Seven

While Sophie is still on our screens, now in the top seven housemates of Big Brother for 2020, Ciarran is prepping for his trip to Fiji for Bachelor In Paradise.

But it may not be all sunshine and smooth sailing for the star, judging by a new promo for the show Ciarran has been hiding a dark secret, that could date back to his time on The Bachelorette!

“I want to get to know the truth about his past relationship,” one Bachelorette says in the trailer. “I’ve heard there is still something going on.”

Then another person adds: “Nobody knows what he did, there is just so much he’s lied about.”