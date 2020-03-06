Skye spoke candidly to fans about her oral health Instagram

"... I've had a tongue ulcer before for a couple of days then they go away. But these ones kept persisting."

"I went to the doctor and I was like 'look at my tongue like, what the f**k'. He f**king Googled it and said 'they look like tongue ulcers'," Skye deadpanned.

She added: "And I'm like 'yeah, I know they look like tongue ulcers and they feel like tongue ulcers and they're exactly like tongue ulcers but can you please explain to me why they're not going away?'"

The mum-of-one explained the doctor prescribed a "thrush mouthwash" that she had to swallow, but felt it hadn't "done anything to help".

Skye is worried about her mouth ulcers Instagram

"I've been Googling frantically and it kind of looks like I've got oral cancer," Skye said choosing her words carefully.

"[It's] a possibility that it could be that because have the symptoms, I just don't know.

"Anyway, let me know if you guys have experienced this or if you've experienced tongue ulcers sticking around for the amount of time mine are because I'm actually genuinely starting to freak out."