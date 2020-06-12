Allan, Zoe and Laura were at loggerheads over the showers! Channel Seven

In the Big Brother house, water restrictions are in place in a bid to be more sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

"Showers are limited to five minute per person. There was a huge blow-up, or misunderstanding, between myself, Zoe and Laura," Allan added.

"She then joked that I'd steal all of the water, but everybody took it the wrong way and everybody just wants to find that one thing."

"There was a huge blow-up, or misunderstanding, between myself, Zoe and Laura," Allan confessed. Channel Seven

In a chat with WHO after her eviction, Laura shared more details on the "shower situation".

"I don’t know if they’re going to showcase the shower situation," the former Big Brother housemate confessed.

"I think I’ve learnt this because I’ve stayed in dorm houses and lived in houses with a lot of people where time is very strict and important but I think a lot of people who enjoy their half an hour showers were really struggling and were quite precious."

"They wanted their 30 minute beauty showers and that was not going to work!"

Big Brother housemates are only allowed 60 minutes of shower time a day between them. Channel Seven

Channel Seven revealed that housemates are only allowed 60 minutes of shower time a day between them and the rule divided fans before the show even premiered.

Whilst some were keen to see drama unfold between the 20 contestants as they were forced to share, others weren't as impressed and were thankful that it wasn't them in the contestants' position.

"Nooo! You can’t do that!!! Ewww!" one outraged fan wrote.

"F*** that 20 mins for me they can sort out the rest," penned another.