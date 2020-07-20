Sarah's Big Brother hopes slipped through her fingers like corn kernels. Channel Seven

While Dan received a face to face call, Sarah says every one else in the house received a pre-recorded video message from home.

“It's really what you needed at that point [of the game]. I’m surprised they didn’t show that.”

Sarah’s message came from her boyfriend, Nathan.

“He just said how proud he was, how excited he was that I was in the top 10 and he was wearing a shirt that I gave him for Valentine's day. It’s a shirt with my face on it, of me and my cat. It’s pretty funny.”

Sarah's video message from boyfriend Nathan brought her to tears. Instagram

Although Sarah’s time on the show was cut painstaking short – just one eviction away from the top three live finale – she says she has no regrets... except maybe one.

“I did judge Hannah pretty early on,” Sarah admits.

Hannah and Sarah got off to a rocky start. Channel Seven

Fans may recall intruder, Hannah Campbell was outcast not long after arriving in the house and has since opened up about the "bullying" she endured.

After meeting Hannah during the audition process, Sarah admits her first impressions got the better of her judgement.

“I actually apologised to her; we had a massive heart to heart in the diary room.

They didn't show any of that, but Hannah and I became really close friends.

I wish I didn't judge her too quickly, but that's how I felt at that time. So, I can't really regret that.”