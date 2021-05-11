After SJ moved to Australia, she kept serving iconic looks.
In 2018, the Big Brother contestant shared a photo of herself visiting Uluru in 1983 wearing an orange mini dress with her hair styled in a curly mullet.
"Don't look back," she captioned the snap.
SJ isn't afraid to share her less glamorous looks either.
Earlier this year, the Big Brother star uploaded a throwback photo of herself in Sydney's Newtown wearing a denim jacket and patterned scarf.
In fact, she looks almost unrecognisable with her black fringe and round shades.
"Do you. It's worked for me #tb #knowyourself #coldsore," she wrote in the caption.
As one of this year's Big Brother frontrunners, SJ has been considered one to watch but has hit back at claims that she has a relationship with host Sonia Kruger or a commercial relationship with other brands.
"FOR THE RECORD. I met @soniakruger once in 2017, when she interviewed me for a segment about my style, shortly after I was 'discovered' by US Style blogger, and revolutionary, @advancedstyle," she wrote on Instagram on Monday.
"Since then I have had no contact with Sonia until I met her on entering the @bigbrotherau house."