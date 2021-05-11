This photo of SJ taken in 1976 is too cool for school! Instagram

Same jacket, just a few years apart. Instagram

After SJ moved to Australia, she kept serving iconic looks.

In 2018, the Big Brother contestant shared a photo of herself visiting Uluru in 1983 wearing an orange mini dress with her hair styled in a curly mullet.

"Don't look back," she captioned the snap.

Now that's some eighties hair! Instagram

SJ isn't afraid to share her less glamorous looks either.

Earlier this year, the Big Brother star uploaded a throwback photo of herself in Sydney's Newtown wearing a denim jacket and patterned scarf.

In fact, she looks almost unrecognisable with her black fringe and round shades.

"Do you. It's worked for me #tb #knowyourself #coldsore," she wrote in the caption.

"Do you. It's worked for me." Instagram

As one of this year's Big Brother frontrunners, SJ has been considered one to watch but has hit back at claims that she has a relationship with host Sonia Kruger or a commercial relationship with other brands.

"FOR THE RECORD. I met @soniakruger once in 2017, when she interviewed me for a segment about my style, shortly after I was 'discovered' by US Style blogger, and revolutionary, @advancedstyle," she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"Since then I have had no contact with Sonia until I met her on entering the @bigbrotherau house."