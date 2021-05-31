She’s one of the fiercest and most fabulous contestants in the Big Brother house, and at 66 years old, Sarah Jane ‘SJ’ Adams is also the oldest housemate. Seven

Once she was pulled down, SJ was given the all clear, and reveals it definitely taught her an important lesson.

“The experience confirmed to me that we have been gifted this body, and we must be responsible for looking after it as best as we can,” she adds.

And in order to look after her body, SJ says that she tries to live a “simple life”, practising yoga daily, eating a plant-based diet and keeping alcohol consumption to a minimum.

Last week, the mum-of-two had her fellow contestants concerned after she had to be lifted down from the rope challenge by a safety officer to avoid hurting herself when she fell. Seven

While it’s easy to forget SJ’s age given her zest for life, she doesn’t have any desire to be labelled as “youthful”.

“I would not wish to be any younger today or tomorrow, than I am at the present moment,” she adds.

“For me, living a full and good life implies ageing, rather than being stuck in any ‘prime time’. Today is our prime time, I try to live life fully, today.”

While it’s easy to forget SJ’s age given her zest for life, she doesn’t have any desire to be labelled as “youthful”. Seven

SJ has also made a name for herself in the house due to her quirky sense of style, but she is adamant that she is not interested in fashion.

“The housemates certainly seem to enjoy wearing my clothes, but it’s all about style not fashion,” she says.

“I am not the slightest bit interested in fashion.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.