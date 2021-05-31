Big Brother's Sarah Jane: 'My age is my superpower'
At 66, this mum isn’t planning on slowing down
- by
New Idea
She’s one of the fiercest and most fabulous contestants in the Big Brother house, and at 66 years old, Sarah Jane ‘SJ’ Adams is also the oldest housemate.
But SJ doesn’t think of age as an obstacle in the game. In fact, the jewellery dealer says it’s quite the opposite.
Watch: Sarah Jane Adams talks about her fashion style on the Today Show
“My age is far from a hindrance – it is my superpower,” she says. “My focus is using this awareness to strategise how to get further in this game. I am completely aware that I can only truly put trust in myself.”
However, last week, the mum-of-two had her fellow contestants concerned after she had to be lifted down from the rope challenge by a safety officer to avoid hurting herself when she fell.
“My body was so tightly locked into a position of strength that I was unable to unlock it to enable a safe fall,” she explains.
Once she was pulled down, SJ was given the all clear, and reveals it definitely taught her an important lesson.
“The experience confirmed to me that we have been gifted this body, and we must be responsible for looking after it as best as we can,” she adds.