With so much drama and subtle jabbing via social media being made between some housemates post-show, Marissa says tension is to be expected at the live finale.
“I'm sure someone's got to say something and someone's going to be opposite about it, or someone's going to call somebody out on it.
I don’t think Big Brother is without drama.”
We recently watched as the Big Brother housemates, including Marissa, were told of the COVID pandemic.
The shock news rattled housemates, and Marissa reveals returning home to a completely different world than what she entered the house knowing, was “really weird”.
“It was a shock when we heard how bad it got and I felt really sad.
“Being in the Big Brother house was sort of like locked down anyway. So coming back home and being able to shower, eat what you want, have coffee, tea inside the house was amazing, so I’m quite happy to stay inside.”
If anything, Marissa says it’s given her a new appreciation for life.
“It is quite sad how a pandemic can change the world. But, I think we've all got a little bit more kinder and appreciating.”