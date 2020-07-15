Kieran was banished to the white room post-eviction. Channel Seven

To pass the time, Kieran explains he began doing exercises taught to him by early evictee SooBong, in an attempt to continue his weight loss. That is when delusion set in.

“It's a forward step routine that you do on your own and I was doing that in the white room when a producer came in and asked: ‘Are you alright?’

"I said ‘Yeah I’m just exercising, I’ve only been doing it for about 20 minutes’ and she said ‘No, no, you’ve been walking on the spot for two and a half hours’.”

Kieran went mad while trapped in the room. Channel Seven

Kieran’s obsessive exercising started causing concern amongst producers behind the scenes, who intervened again when he’d been doing star jumps “for a full hour”.

“The producers and wellness woman who looked after us were getting really worried. They kept coming to me or Big Brother saying ‘I haven’t seen you exercise this much, are you okay?’”

Kieran made it further in the game than anyone expected. Channel Seven

The impact of the white room on both Kieran and Sophie was only briefly touched on during the episode that went to air.

But Kieran revealed to New Idea that both he and Sophie began hallucinating towards the end.

“We got given new white clothes to change into and I see these brown pants, so I said to Big Brother ‘What’s going on here, this is the white room and these are brown pants, where’s the continuity?’

"Sophie and I began laughing, she told me she could see brown pants.

"Then of course I take the money and run and the next morning I thought ‘Hang on, what are these white pants?’

"I was going so mad, the pants had looked like a dark maroon colour to me.”