Kieran's final move caused outrage in the house. Channel Seven

Not only was Kieran pleased he managed to claim some of the prize money from another housemate’s pocket, he also relished the chaos Sophie’s return to the house would cause.

“This is a $15,000 tax for stirring me around in the game AND I’m going to send Sophie back in to stir the pot and turn the game on its head. That was my final bomb to the house.”

The YouTube star believes the show’s producers knew he would take the money.

“I think producers knew Sophie would never push the button and I would do it just to stir the pot.”

Dan threatened to quit over the twist. Channel Seven

Without seeing the aftermath of Sophie’s re-entrance and his departure with $15K in pocket, Kieran knew he’d caused fury as Mat Garrick and Daniel Gorringe threw what can only be described as a tantrum.

He was tipped off by producers as he left the house that the pot had well and truly been stirred.

“I was sitting in the car park waiting to be driven away and the minder came up to me and said ‘It seems you’ve caused a bit of a sh*t storm in the house.’”

Fans would have seen both Mat and Dan in a fit of fury over Sophie’s return, refusing to welcome her back and even threatening to quit the game.

“And I reckon there would have been a whole lot more that wouldn’t have been shown from that encounter” Kieran adds.