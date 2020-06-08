The other half of this year’s rumoured Big Brother romance is international model, Chad Hurst. Seven

Chad, 27, Sydney – international model

The other half of this year’s rumoured Big Brother romance is international model, Chad Hurst.

The former tradie earned his big break when he was scouted while working on a building site - and hasn’t looked back since with his work gracing the pages of Vogue and GQ.

But despite the show not even being on-air yet, the 27-year-old has already found himself in hot water over a leaked nude photo scandal. The X-rated full-frontal pictures were reportedly taken back in 2013 when Chad participated in a photoshoot for a digital magazine.

Despite the controversial start, Chad already looks well prepared for life after Big Brother. He’s already amassed a 100K strong Instagram following and is represented by leading modelling agencies VIVIEN’S and IMG WORLDWIDE.

Marissa, 61, Sydney, makeup artist

Dust off the leg warmers! Any 80s fitness addict will remember Marissa Rancan from her days as one third of the iconic aerobics trio, The Rancan Sisters.

Regularly appearing on morning TV, Marissa and her twin siblings Adele and Lisa had a cult following thanks to their high energy exercise segments.

Since her aerobics queen heyday, Marissa has pivoted into a career as a professional make-up artist. Although she doesn’t name names, her website claims she has made up the faces of “television and movie celebrities along with famous personalities”.

Despite being the oldest housemate this season on Big Brother, Marissa is still a fitness fanatic – so you can bet she’ll show the youngsters a thing or two!

Sophie had success in modelling after being named Miss Supercars in 2017. Seven

Sophie, 25, Darwin, former gymnast

Sophie Budack’s life has been filled with highs and lows. The former gymnast had her hopes of competing at the 2012 London Olympics dashed after a career ending back injury.

However, the 25-year-old has also had success in modelling after being named Miss Supercars in 2017 and has also previously tried her luck in a Maxim Covergirl competition.

The communications graduate also appears to have in dabbled make-up artistry, and stated on the record that she aspires to be a sports journalist.

So will her Big Brother experience dish up a mixed bag? Whispers are already rampant that Sophie will be a key player in this season’s biggest romance storyline after having instant chemistry with fellow genetically blessed housemate, Chad.

Only time will tell how the relationship pans out.

Angela, 38, Perth, events manager

Angela Clancy is a pure pop culture fiend. She’s voraciously watched the African and Australian editions of Big Brother, loves Ellen DeGeneres and even managed to snap a picture with none other than Avatar star Sam Worthington.

But Angela is more than your average fan girl. The mother-of-two studied international business, trade and commerce at university and has previously worked as a youth support officer for the Department of Corrective Services.

Mum-fluencer Zoe George is already well known to her 19.5K Instagram followers. Seven

Zoe, 39, Melbourne, teacher and blogger

Mum-fluencer Zoe George is already well known to her 19.5K Instagram followers.

The teacher and mother is renowned for her popular lifestyle blog, thesubtlemummy.com, where she regularly shares her raw and honest feelings about being a wife to husband Bob and mother to two kids under six, Ari and Ambrosia.

One of her most infamous viral posts saw her write: “My first child broke my vagina”.

Like most successful influencers, her Instagram feed is already littered with sponsorship collaboration posts – so, expect to see more of that once she appears on Big Brother.

However, her blog also contains candid personal confessions, particularly when it comes to her weight loss journey.

In December 2019 post, Zoe revealed that she had reached 73kgs and that she was feeling “strong and healthy”.

Kieran, 21, Adelaide, videographer

Kieran Davidson comes to Big Brother as a bonafide YouTube star, after making a name for himself for his hilariously bad "driving with my parents" videos.

His KDVlogs channel has 20.3K subscribers and his cringeworthy efforts to chauffeur his family have clocked up thousands of views. He even managed to convince politician, Christopher Pyne, to appear in one of his videos!

Fortunately for Kieran’s long-suffering parents, if he wins Big Brother, he has offered to use a portion of the prize money to pay off some of his parents’ debts.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!