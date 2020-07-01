The gorgeous housemate entered the show in a cage. Channel Seven

Hannah explained Kieran, who is inexperienced in the world of dating, decided to give the young housemate a crash course in romance, complete with kissing how-to.

“My first week, we did dating practice, because Kieran hasn't gone on a date before, so I put my hand up for some dating practice and let him kiss me.”

But, that wasn’t the only kiss the close friends shared, with Hannah revealing they locked lips once more on her last day in the house.

“I had a bouquet of flowers and I said 'Kieran, if you catch this, I'll kiss you' and he caught it and I gave him another kiss. I'm so shocked this hasn't come out on camera.”

Hannah and Kieran were close in the house. Channel Seven

Hannah tells New Idea that despite being outcast by most of the house upon her arrival as an intruder, Kieran was kind and welcoming.

“You didn’t get to see much of our relationship in the house, but we are really close.”

“We FaceTime all the time. He has beautiful heart and is so warm and caring,” she went on to tell Daily Mail of the YouTube star.