Big threat Daniel Hayes has been sent packing.

The 48-year-old explains it was all about leaving the show “as the hero”.

“For me, it was all about how I left,” he tells us. “I said, ‘Listen, it’s going to make a great story and I get to leave with honour. Tilly hands you a briefcase with $10,000 cash, I take the briefcase, you just see me run down the tunnel and that’s the end of Danny from the show'.”

But, like Danny said, he doesn’t make the rules, Big Brother does. And the real estate agent was more than willing to follow the game master’s playbook, even if the same might not be true for the other housemates.

After Tilly was sent into a mirrored room following her eviction, there was speculation that the game was rigged considering the fan-favourite had been given a second chance. Danny, however, disagrees.

Danny tried to strike a deal with Big Brother to save Tilly from eviction.

“I don’t think the game was rigged, I think it’s Big Brother’s rules and Big Brother has the right to change things as he wants. I think any housemate that wants to gripe about that, it’s just sour grapes. Maybe their social game wasn’t good enough that they got evicted.”

He continues: “I’ve got nothing to whinge about, you’ll never hear me say the game was rigged. It was Big Brother’s rules and, for me, any advantage I got, I fully exploited that. You could say that a number of people were saved, but that’s just how the game was.”

While Danny’s initial plan to run down the tunnel with a briefcase of $10,000 didn’t work out, he’s certainly achieved his goal of becoming a “hero” when it comes to his children.

“They were incredibly proud of me,” Danny says of his kids. “They saw their dad at work, really. They saw that I’m not just this smart-arse businessman, I care about people. I cared about Tilly. I genuinely wanted to take a bullet for Tilly.”

When asked who the real estate agent wants to take out the competition, he quipped, “I thought you were going to say, ‘how’s my love life going?’ because I’m miserably single,” before providing his earnest answer.

“I think Marley will win the public’s vote and win the entire show but, in saying that, I think all three of them are worthy of winning.”